Meghan Markle is celebrating her seventh wedding anniversary with Prince Harry by sharing a host of previously unseen photos. In a handmade collage chronicling the couple’s romance, Meghan, 43, shared snaps of the pair traveling around the world, love notes from her to Harry, 40, and pictures of their two children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4. While a few of the shots appeared to be previously shared professional photoshoots, most were more intimate. One photo showed Harry holding a newborn Archie, another showed Archie and Lilibet embracing under a Christmas tree, and a third depicted Harry and Meghan enjoying a backyard tea party with both children. While they’ve been a media fixture since their relationship began in 2016, the couple has gotten significantly more comfortable sharing personal moments since leaving the royal family in 2020. They’ve since appeared in a now-iconic sit-down interview with Oprah in 2021, in the docuseries Harry & Meghan in 2022, and most recently in Meghan’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan in 2025. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that several photos in Meghan’s collage appeared to show the couple at Holkham Bay, a favorite vacation spot of Harry’s now-estranged brother Prince William that served as the backdrop for Kate Middleton’s 2024 cancer announcement.Read it at https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ1mV5KRjm5/?hl=en
Celebrity
Meghan Shares Rare Pics of Kids and Harry on Anniversary
ROYAL MATCH
In honor of her seventh wedding anniversary, the Duchess of Sussex is sharing never-before-seen family photos.
Trending Now