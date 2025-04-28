Meghan Markle Reveals Hostile Reception When Dating Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have often made it clear that they feel they were not sufficiently protected by the royal family when they were part of the institution.

Now Meghan has said that things were tough from the get go.

In a podcast interview with Jamie Kern Lima, Meghan spoke about the difficulties that came with dating Prince Harry, saying: “You have to imagine, at the beginning its all butterflies—but then we immediately went into the trenches together. Right out of the gate, like six months into dating. So now seven years later, when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way. And that’s why I feel like it’s more of a honeymoon period for us now.”

Meghan later answered with a definitive “yes” when asked if she planned to write another book. Her previously published tomes include a rhyming children’s story called The Bench and a charity cookbook she put together when she was still a working royal.

She said her immediate focus was likely to be on “home and entertaining and food” but added: “I think people are often curious if I’m going to write a memoir, but I’ve got a lot more life to live before I’m there.”

The open-ended statement is likely to send eyes rolling at Buckingham Palace, although many courtiers and royals will feel that any revelations Meghan could now make about the royal family would have limited impact on them.

However a memoir by Meghan would likely be a publishing blockbuster: Prince Harry’s memoir Spare became the fastest-selling non-fiction book in history when it was published in Jan. 2023, with sales fueled by Harry’s willingness to trash his family. He is thought to have made over $20 million from the book.

Meghan was speaking to Kern Lima in a lengthy podcast interview that dropped Monday morning.

At one stage Meghan became emotional and wiped tears from her eyes as she talked about her children, saying she sends them an email every day with pictures which will be a time capsule for them when they get older.