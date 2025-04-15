Even King Charles Won’t Speak to Prince Harry Anymore

King Charles has completely cut off his son Prince Harry.

A new report in People magazine, a publication to which Harry has this week given an exclusive interview and towards which his office is known to be friendly, says that the king no longer returns Harry’s calls or letters and that Harry’s only source of information about his father’s ongoing cancer battle is through what he reads in the media.

The revelation of the complete collapse of father/son contact came after Harry lashed out at his family saying they stripped him of his security to try and “control” him and to “trap” him and Meghan in the U.K.

Meghan further angered traditionalists this week by posting a message from the VP of Ukraine addressing her as “Your Royal Highness,” a title she and Harry agreed to stop using.

Although the king has typically taken a relaxed attitude to such violations of the deal made at the so-called “Sandringham Summit,” William wants the couple dealt with “more harshly” and could strip them of their titles when he becomes king, the Daily Beast has reported.

People, citing its typically excellent Sussex sources, said that the “emotional distance between father and son has only widened,” and stated definitively what has long been suspected: that their last face-to-face meeting was in February 2024 when Harry dashed over at short notice to see his father after Charles, 76, announced he had cancer. People said that Queen Camilla, who Harry has made little secret of his dislike for, was also present at the meeting.

Adding remarkable further detail, the publication stated that there have been “no private father-son conversations since,” that Harry’s “calls and letters” are not returned and that the “profound” estrangement means Harry has no idea about the real state of his father’s health or official prognosis.

People also quoted one palace source as saying, “I don’t think there is any rapprochement… Nothing has changed,” while another added, “They are distant.”

Less surprisingly, Prince William, who was trashed in Harry’s memoir, Spare, as was his wife, Kate Middleton, has also refused Harry’s attempts to be in contact. William’s friends have made it clear to the Daily Beast that he despises his brother for betraying his trust.

Buckingham Palace and Harry’s office have been approached for comment.