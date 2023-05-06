King Charles’ Equerry ‘Major Johnny’ Causes Mass Horniness—Again
‘HOT AF’
King Charles’ Equerry, Major Johnny Thompson, first came to public attention around the time of the queen’s funeral. On Saturday at the coronation, Thompson, of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland, was visible again—much to the delight of his fans, the New York Post reported. Thompson previously served Queen Elizabeth, his fans praising his striking good looks in pictures from the week of her death. Some called him “Major eye candy.” “Major Johnny Thompson, looking hot AF,” one Twitter user wrote, accompanying some footage of Thompson helping Charles with his Coronation garments.
“Never been more jealous of the king,” wrote another, with an image of Thompson helping Charles adjust his golden robe. “I would camp out on The Mall in the rain without a tent for three days for a glimpse of this man,” said another. Thompson has been married to his wife Caroline since 2010, the Post reported. They have a young son.