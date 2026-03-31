King Charles Gives Trump a Royal Lifeline With U.S. Visit Announcement

King Charles III has accepted an invitation from President Trump to visit the U.S. as the president’s popularity sinks with the midterms fast approaching.

Buckingham Palace on Tuesday announced that the visit from Charles—his first state visit to the U.S.—and Queen Camilla “will take place in late April, with dates and details of the programmes to be confirmed nearer the time.”

However, the Beast’s Tom Sykes is reliably informed that the tour will be from April 26 to April 28.

The BBC reported that the visit will include a state dinner at the White House and an address to Congress from King Charles.

During his U.K. visit, Trump delivers a speech as King Charles III and the Princess of Wales listen. Yui Mok/via REUTERS

The royals will visit Bermuda after the stopover in the U.S.

“On advice of His Majesty’s Government, and at the invitation of The President of the United States, The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the United States of America,” Buckingham Palace said.

“Their Majesties’ program will celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence.”

King Charles and Trump travel by coach to Windsor Castle during Trump’s visit to the U.K. in 2025. WPA Pool/Getty Images

The BBC suggested that Trump’s war in Iran may have delayed an announcement. The national broadcaster reported that the U.K. government may have been “waiting for a gap in the political tensions” to make the announcement. Trump has publicly criticized the British government over a perceived lack of support in his war on Iran.

On Tuesday morning, not long before Buckingham Palace’s announcement, Trump again attacked the U.K. on Truth Social, urging its leaders to build up some “delayed courage.”

“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s visit to the U.K. last year offered a diplomatic reset in tone, at a time when his rhetoric was increasingly erratic towards traditional allies as he imposed painful tariffs.

Trump and Melania were greeted at Windsor Castle by Prince William and Princess Kate. IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

As Prince of Wales, Charles visited the United States 19 times, but this will mark his first visit as a monarch. His late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, visited officially four times: in 1957, 1976, 1991, and 2007.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump made an official visit to the U.K. in September last year.

The pomp and pageantry were dialed up for the official welcome, complete with a guard of honor from three regiments of the British Army, a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and a ride in a horse-drawn carriage.

King Charles let Trump review British troops as if they were his own. WPA Pool/Getty Images

“He honoured me and our country... we had an amazing time,” Trump said after the visit.

The Daily Beast’s royal expert Tom Sykes said at the time that the exaggerated welcome “was a grotesque parody of a coronation parade” designed to flatter Trump in a bid to protect the fraying “special relationship” between the two great superpowers.