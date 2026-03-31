Snubbed Trump, 79, Throws Deranged Tantrum at Allies in Morning Meltdown

President Trump has unleashed a vindictive rant vowing to never again “help” U.S. allies that refused to come to his rescue in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a typically deranged Truth Social post on Tuesday morning, the 79-year-old offered unhinged advice to countries that are being affected by the global oil crisis stemming from his Middle East conflict.

“All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT,” Trump wrote.

“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!”

Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz has sparked a worldwide energy crisis, with crude oil prices regularly topping $100 a barrel. Benoit Tessier/Benoit Tessier/Reuters

In a follow-up post, Trump also attacked France for not allowing planes headed to Israel “loaded up with military supplies” to “fly over French territory.” He complained that France has been “VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the ‘Butcher of Iran,’ who has been successfully eliminated!”

It’s not clear why Trump invoked that nickname, which was the moniker given to the Middle East country’s former leader, Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May 2024.

Trump is becoming increasingly isolated as all of the top U.S. allies in Europe and NATO are refusing to join in with the Iran war or assist in reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping route.

Donald Trump is reportedly considering walking away from Iran without trying to solve the Strait of Hormuz crisis. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

On Tuesday, it was reported that Italy had refused to allow U.S. bombers headed for the Middle East to land at its military base in eastern ⁠Sicily.

A source told Reuters that Italy did not give permission for the U.S. bombers to land at Sigonella–a key U.S. Navy installation and NATO base–because the U.S. did not seek proper permission and Italy’s military leadership was not ‌consulted.

Trump has repeatedly suggested that there could be consequences for NATO unless other members of the military alliance help to solve the crisis at the Strait of Hormuz, the closed shipping route through which one-fifth of the world’s oil supply normally passes.

“Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices,” Trump wrote in another Truth Social post earlier this month.

“So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!”

Multiple U.S. allies have said they have no interest in being dragged into Trump’s conflict, which has no clear end in sight after more than a month.

Elsewhere, Trump has been telling aides that he is prepared to end military operations in Iran without bothering to solve the Strait of Hormuz crisis, according to the Wall Street Journal.