U.S. Ally Refuses to Let Trump’s Warplanes Land as Conflict Spirals

Italy has turned away U.S. bombers headed for the Middle East—becoming the second NATO ally in as many days to defy the Trump administration’s Iran war effort.

The U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 under the banner of Operation Epic Fury, dragging European partners into an increasingly uncomfortable position as the conflict has spread across the region.

Rome’s rebuff was first reported by the daily Corriere della Sera and confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday by a source close to the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly. The newspaper reported that “some U.S. bombers” had been scheduled to touch down at the eastern Sicily base of Sigonella before continuing on to the Middle East, although it did not say exactly when.

Sigonella, home to both the Italian Air Force and the U.S. Navy, is one of Washington’s most strategically significant footholds in the Mediterranean.

The tricky situation was further complicated by Washington filing its flight plan only after the planes were already in the air, without seeking authorization or notifying the Italian military leadership. That is a requirement under the treaties governing American use of military installations on Italian soil.

U.S. bombers have now been turned away by Italy and Spain. Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Italy’s military reviewed the flights and determined they did not qualify as routine logistics. This put them outside the scope of standing bilateral arrangements and triggered a requirement for Rome’s formal sign-off—including parliamentary scrutiny, Bloomberg reported. The Italian defence ministry made no immediate comment.

The move follows Spain’s announcement Monday that it was closing its airspace and its bases at Morón and Rota to all U.S. operations tied to the Iran campaign. “We will not authorize the use of Morón and Rota for any acts related to the war in Iran,” Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles said, adding that Spain had made its position clear to the American government from the start.

Spain's Defence Minister Margarita Robles has been very clear on Spain's stance regarding America and Israel's Iran conflict. Jon Nazca/REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Secretary of State Marco Rubio branded Spain’s stance “very disappointing” and warned that the administration would be forced to take a hard look at NATO’s value once the fighting stops—remarks that now hang over Rome’s decision too.

italian PM Giorgia Meloni is considered one of Donald Trump's closest allies in Europe. Evan Vucci/Pool/Getty Images

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a right-wing populist, is considered one of Donald Trump’s most reliable allies in Europe and appears to have a good personal relationship with him.

But she has indicated that her government would consult parliament before agreeing to any request that Italian bases be used for strikes on Iran. Italy’s centre-left opposition has pushed harder, calling on the government not to get involved at all.