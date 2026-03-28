Politics

‘King’ Trump, 79, Suffers Another Worldwide Humiliation

'WE CAN'T STAND HIM EITHER'

Protesters all over the globe have joined Americans in blasting Donald Trump.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

It’s not just Americans who are turning out in droves to call out Donald Trump.

Protesters around the world poured out onto the streets on Saturday to participate in “No Kings” rallies as Americans geared up for the third installment of the popular movement against Trump, which is expected to draw millions of people.

In Italy, France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, and Australia, protesters marched the streets carrying signs blasting the 79-year-old American president and his war with Iran.

In Rome, rallyists held up a massive banner that read “For a world free from war” in Italian.

Particpiants walk behind a banner 'for a world free of war' during a demonstration against the Middle East war entitled "No Kings", in Rome on March 28, 2026. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP via Getty Images)
Protesters in Rome, Italy hold up a massive banner that reads "For a world free from war" in Italian. TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

In Paris, one handmade sign declared “No Kings” in French.

People are listening to a speech and a sign that reads Pas de rois during a protest against the far right as part of the day of protest No Kings at Place de la Bastille in Paris France on March 28, 2026. (Photo by Bastien Ohier / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images)
A protester in Paris, France holds up a sign that reads "No Kings" in French. BASTIEN OHIER/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

In Madrid, a woman showed up with a placard that said “Power to the people” in Spanish.

Demonstrators holding anti Donald Trump's policies placards take part in a 'No Kings Day' protest in Madrid on March 28, 2026. The "No Kings" movement is a coalition of grassroots groups that has originally emerged in the United States as the biggest voice of national outrage against Trump since he began his second term in January 2025. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP via Getty Images)
One sign from a protest in Madrid, Spain reads "Power to the people" in Spanish. THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images

In Berlin, a cardboard sign asserted “No leader principle in [the] USA” in German, referring to a Nazi doctrine insisting on unquestioning obedience to Adolf Hitler.

28 March 2026, Berlin: "No leader principle in the USA" is written on a poster by a demonstrator on Bebelplatz. Protests against the Trump government are also taking place in Germany. Opponents of President Trump's policies are calling for protests in many US cities and other places around the world. Photo: Annette Riedl/dpa (Photo by Annette Riedl/picture alliance via Getty Images)
A protester in Berlin, Germany holds up a sign that reads "No leader principle in the USA" in German. dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

In Amsterdam, one banner asked, “WTF America.”

Protesters participate in a 'No Tyrants' demonstration in front of the US Consulate in Amsterdam on March 28, 2026, in solidarity with the anti-Trump (No Kings) demonstrations taking place throughout the US. (Photo by Dingena Mol / ANP / AFP via Getty Images) / Netherlands OUT
Protesters also gathered against Trump in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. DINGENA MOL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

In Sydney, a man held up a sign that read “We can’t stand him either.”

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 28: Americans living in Australia and their supporters attend a No Tyrants rally on March 28, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. Organised by the NSW chapter of Democrats Abroad Australia they are protesting in solidarity with the over 5 million Americans expected to attend No Kings rallies in over 3,000 localities in the US to voice opposition to the current administration. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Protesters joined in from Sydney, Australia. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

In the U.S., meanwhile, more than 3,000 “No Kings” protests were scheduled across the country, marking the third time since Trump returned to office that Americans have rallied against him on everything from his heavy-handed immigration blitz to the fast-rising cost of living.

“When I stood at the first ‘No Kings’ rally, we were fighting to protect democracy at home and against federal agents and troops that were deployed on American streets, against a government that was manufacturing a crisis to justify using its power against its own people,” Army veteran Naveed Shah, an organizer from the group Common Defense, said.

“Today, we’re still fighting that same fight, but now that manufactured crisis has gone global,” he added.

Demonstrators walk across the Memorial Bridge from Arlington, Virginia into Washington, DC, during the "No Kings" national day of protest on March 28, 2026. Nationwide protests against US President Donald Trump are expected Saturday as millions of people vent fury over what they see as his authoritarian bent and other forms of cruel, law-trampling governance. It is the third time in less than a year that Americans will take to the streets as part of a grassroots movement called "No Kings," the most vocal and visual conduit for opposition to Trump since he began his second term in January 2025. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz / AFP via Getty Images)
"No Kings" protesters also gathered in Washington, D.C. AFP via Getty Images

The largely peaceful protests drew more than seven million people in October, up from more than five million in June, overshadowing Trump’s birthday parade.

“Our members will be turning out peacefully in the streets because they believe in a better future for this country, and they can’t sit by on the sidelines about what Trump and his administration are doing to our home,” MoveOn executive director Katie Bethell said.

“Let’s be clear, the Trump administration has become a threat to the American people at every level. They are waging violence at home and abroad.”

When reached for comment, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said “the only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them.”

Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

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