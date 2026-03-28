‘King’ Trump, 79, Suffers Another Worldwide Humiliation

It’s not just Americans who are turning out in droves to call out Donald Trump.

Protesters around the world poured out onto the streets on Saturday to participate in “No Kings” rallies as Americans geared up for the third installment of the popular movement against Trump, which is expected to draw millions of people.

In Italy, France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, and Australia, protesters marched the streets carrying signs blasting the 79-year-old American president and his war with Iran.

In Rome, rallyists held up a massive banner that read “For a world free from war” in Italian.

Protesters in Rome, Italy hold up a massive banner that reads "For a world free from war" in Italian. TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

In Paris, one handmade sign declared “No Kings” in French.

A protester in Paris, France holds up a sign that reads "No Kings" in French. BASTIEN OHIER/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

In Madrid, a woman showed up with a placard that said “Power to the people” in Spanish.

One sign from a protest in Madrid, Spain reads "Power to the people" in Spanish. THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images

In Berlin, a cardboard sign asserted “No leader principle in [the] USA” in German, referring to a Nazi doctrine insisting on unquestioning obedience to Adolf Hitler.

A protester in Berlin, Germany holds up a sign that reads "No leader principle in the USA" in German. dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

In Amsterdam, one banner asked, “WTF America.”

Protesters also gathered against Trump in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. DINGENA MOL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

In Sydney, a man held up a sign that read “We can’t stand him either.”

Protesters joined in from Sydney, Australia. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

In the U.S., meanwhile, more than 3,000 “No Kings” protests were scheduled across the country, marking the third time since Trump returned to office that Americans have rallied against him on everything from his heavy-handed immigration blitz to the fast-rising cost of living.

“When I stood at the first ‘No Kings’ rally, we were fighting to protect democracy at home and against federal agents and troops that were deployed on American streets, against a government that was manufacturing a crisis to justify using its power against its own people,” Army veteran Naveed Shah, an organizer from the group Common Defense, said.

“Today, we’re still fighting that same fight, but now that manufactured crisis has gone global,” he added.

"No Kings" protesters also gathered in Washington, D.C. AFP via Getty Images

The largely peaceful protests drew more than seven million people in October, up from more than five million in June, overshadowing Trump’s birthday parade.

“Our members will be turning out peacefully in the streets because they believe in a better future for this country, and they can’t sit by on the sidelines about what Trump and his administration are doing to our home,” MoveOn executive director Katie Bethell said.

“Let’s be clear, the Trump administration has become a threat to the American people at every level. They are waging violence at home and abroad.”