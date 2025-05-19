Royalist

The royal family know that a well-crafted picture speaks volumes.

King Charles’ invite for David Beckham to appear alongside him at the Chelsea Flower Show Monday is a very clear rebuff to his son, coming just days after reports that Meghan and Harry had sought to build ties with Beckham’s son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, the daughter of billionaire MAGA investor Nelson Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham, like Harry, has fallen out with his birth family (English born soccer player David and his wife Victoria, the designer formerly known as Posh Spice) in a highly publicized feud.

Sources have said that Brooklyn believes he is suffering from “generational trauma” in language that will be familiar to those who have followed Harry and Meghan’s very public argument with the Windsors.

The parallels between the Beckham and Sussex family feud don’t stop there: Meghan and Nicola have been blamed in some quarters for having turned once-favored sons against their families.

It emerged last week that Brooklyn and Nicola had dinner with Harry and Meghan recently, and are said to be offering their support to the couple.

Well, it now appears David has some support of his own: the king and queen.

Beckham was greeted warmly by Charles and Camilla on the opening day of the high profile Chelsea Flower Show in London, and the king asked if Beckham had received a 50th birthday gift of a rose bush that he and his wife sent him.

“You got it, didn’t you?” Charles asked, according to the Daily Mail.

Beckham replied: “It was incredible! Thank you, it was very kind.”

Last week, as the rumors gathered pace about a Brooklyn/Harry team up, Kate Middleton stepped out in a chic Victoria Beckham dress, clearly showing which side she is on.

Beckham and Harry once shared a strong friendship; Beckham was seen as a good influence on Harry in his wilder days and they had several nights out, with William, in happier days. However, their relationship reportedly soured significantly when Harry and Meghan accused David and Victoria Beckham of leaking stories about them to the media. The Beckhams strongly denied these accusations.

