King Charles Expresses ‘Deepest Concern’ at Andrew’s Shock Epstein Arrest

Britain’s monarch has reacted with shock and dismay at the sudden arrest of his brother over allegations arising from the former duke’s historic relationship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,” King Charles III said in a statement.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” he went on, adding the police have his “full and wholehearted support and cooperation.”

Police arrested Mountbatten-Windsor Thursday. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Authorities detained Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, Duke of York, on suspicion of misconduct in office on Thursday, his 66th birthday.

Details of the complaint remain scarce at this stage. Thames Valley Police has previously said it is reviewing allegations that Andrew shared confidential material with Epstein while serving as a trade envoy for the United Kingdom.

The former prince has long been dogged by allegations regarding his relationship with Epstein. Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course,” Charles went on in his statement, addressed to the British public. “As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.”

He added that “meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

Charles stripped the ex-Prince of his titles last year. Ming Yeung/Getty Images

Andrew has faced mounting allegations over his links to Epstein, in particular claims he had sex with Virginia Guiffre, one of the most vocal survivors of Epstein’s crimes, who died by suicide last year.

He has consistently denied any wrongdoing, including during an explosive 2019 interview with NewsNight, when he cast aspersions on Giuffre’s account by disputing details of their alleged encounter, including claims he is unable to sweat and that he remembers being at a pizza restaurant on the night in question.

The saga has nevertheless dogged the British Royal Family in the years since, prompting Charles to strip Andrew of his formal titles last October in an effort to contain the damage.

Andrew has lately found himself back in the spotlight following the release of fresh documents on the Epstein case by the U.S. Justice Department.

The contents of those files include the allegations that he shared official government materials with Epstein.

They also feature images of the former duke with what appear to be young women, claims Epstein arranged for a woman to travel to the U.K. for sex with Andrew in 2010, and correspondence that seems to date from after the ex-prince otherwise insists he had cut ties with the pedophile.