King Charles Expresses ‘Deepest Concern’ at Andrew’s Shock Epstein Arrest

British police detained Mountbatten-Windsor Thursday, his birthday, over fresh allegations regarding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Will Neal 

King Charles III, wearing his Irish Guards uniform, takes the salute from a dais outside Buckingham Palace after Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024 in London, England. Trooping the Colour, also known as The King's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony to mark the official birthday of the British Sovereign. The ceremony takes place at Horse Guards Parade followed by a flypast over Buckingham Palace and was first performed in the mid-17th century during the reign of King Charles II. The parade features all seven regiments of the Household Division with Number 9 Company, Irish Guards being the regiment this year having their Colour Trooped. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Britain’s monarch has reacted with shock and dismay at the sudden arrest of his brother over allegations arising from the former duke’s historic relationship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,” King Charles III said in a statement.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” he went on, adding the police have his “full and wholehearted support and cooperation.”

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 20: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 20, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Police arrested Mountbatten-Windsor Thursday. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Authorities detained Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, Duke of York, on suspicion of misconduct in office on Thursday, his 66th birthday.

Details of the complaint remain scarce at this stage. Thames Valley Police has previously said it is reviewing allegations that Andrew shared confidential material with Epstein while serving as a trade envoy for the United Kingdom.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 18: Jeffrey Epstein attends Launch of RADAR MAGAZINE at Hotel QT on May 18, 2005. (Photo by Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
The former prince has long been dogged by allegations regarding his relationship with Epstein. Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course,” Charles went on in his statement, addressed to the British public. “As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.”

He added that “meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 31: In this photo illustration, the front page of The Times newspaper with an image of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is seen on October 31, 2025 in Windsor, England. King Charles III has started the formal process of removing the Titles, Styles and Honours of his brother, who will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. Mr Mountbatten Windsor will also surrender the lease on Royal Lodge, where he has lived since 2004, and move to private accommodation. The historic move follows allegations of sexual abuse linked to the former prince's relationship with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (Photo Illustration by Ming Yeung/Getty Images)
Charles stripped the ex-Prince of his titles last year. Ming Yeung/Getty Images

Andrew has faced mounting allegations over his links to Epstein, in particular claims he had sex with Virginia Guiffre, one of the most vocal survivors of Epstein’s crimes, who died by suicide last year.

He has consistently denied any wrongdoing, including during an explosive 2019 interview with NewsNight, when he cast aspersions on Giuffre’s account by disputing details of their alleged encounter, including claims he is unable to sweat and that he remembers being at a pizza restaurant on the night in question.

The saga has nevertheless dogged the British Royal Family in the years since, prompting Charles to strip Andrew of his formal titles last October in an effort to contain the damage.

Andrew has lately found himself back in the spotlight following the release of fresh documents on the Epstein case by the U.S. Justice Department.

The contents of those files include the allegations that he shared official government materials with Epstein.

They also feature images of the former duke with what appear to be young women, claims Epstein arranged for a woman to travel to the U.K. for sex with Andrew in 2010, and correspondence that seems to date from after the ex-prince otherwise insists he had cut ties with the pedophile.

