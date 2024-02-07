King Charles Issues First Public Statement Since Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles has issued his first public statement since being diagnosed with cancer, and beginning his course of treatment.

Charles’ statement was a congratulatory message to Grenada to mark the country’s 50th anniversary of independence.

“Over these past five decades, I have watched with the deepest admiration as you have built your nation and forged Grenada's distinct place in the world, and as an essential member of our Commonwealth family,” Charles’ statement read.

“Together, you have established Grenada as an exemplar of democracy, human rights and the rule of law,” the statement continued. “Together, you have risen to the most critical challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss by offering the world an example of leadership, resilience and innovation. Together, you have given life to the words of your national anthem: ‘Aspire, build, advance!’

“My wife and I hold such special memories of our visit to your beautiful ‘Spice Island’ five years ago, and of the warm and touching welcome you extended to us. Then, as whenever I have met Grenadians anywhere in the world, I was struck by your resilience, the strength of your community and by your shared determination to make a positive difference.

“In this Grenadian spirit you can take the greatest pride. Whether through the remarkable contributions of Grenada's artists, musicians and authors, or the triumphs of your athletes, all of whom have enjoyed such extraordinary success, ‘473 to the World’ is an inspiration to us all.

“I can only say how sorry I am that I cannot be with you in person to mark this momentous milestone, and to enjoy a little Oil Down with you all! My thoughts are with everyone across Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique, and all those in the Grenadian diaspora—‘one people, one family’—as you celebrate everything you have achieved and all that your future holds. My family join me in sending our heartfelt congratulations to you all.”

Charles was last seen in public Tuesday, being driven from Clarence House where he had just met with son Prince Harry for around half an hour. Charles and wife Queen Camilla then took a helicopter from Buckingham Palace to the royals’ rural home, Sandringham in Norfolk.

Harry returned to America Wednesday following his lightning 24-hour trip to the U.K. The Times of London reported sources close to Charles were “eager to stress that the brevity of the visit was not a slight to his younger son, but merely an indication of the 75-year-old King’s fatigue after the previous day’s hospital procedure.”

Harry did not meet with brother Prince William. The latter used a speech at a London gala Wednesday night to thank the public for all their “kind messages” of support for both his father and his wife Kate Middleton, who is recovering from abdominal surgery.

Charles and Camilla are “coping magnificently” in the wake of his cancer diagnosis and beginning of treatment, a source told The Times of London Tuesday. The source added: “If you didn’t know what was the matter, you wouldn’t have any idea that he had any condition at all.”