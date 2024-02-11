King Charles Makes First Public Appearance Since Announcing Cancer Diagnosis
CARRYING ON
King Charles walked to the Sunday morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate, in his first public appearance since announcing his cancer diagnosis last Monday. With Queen Camilla beside him, Charles smiled and waved to well-wishers, and was greeted by Reverend Canon Paul Williams. His appearance came the day after the king released a message thanking the public for their support. “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” the statement read. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement. It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.” The king has canceled all his public engagements, and is expected to convalesce at Windsor Castle, Highgrove, and Sandringham between treatments.