King Charles Palace Intrigue ‘Like a Trick From the Middle Ages’

Shenanigans at court

A senior courtier bypassed official procedures while King Charles III was recovering from cancer treatment to get his candidate appointed to a senior role, the Mail on Sunday has claimed.

The appointment is now being reversed, the paper says, after the intrigue was compared to the goings-on at a medieval court. Garter King Of Arms David White is alleged to have directly contacted the king, nominating the candidate when Charles was in London for cancer treatment, and staff were under orders not to bother him.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: “Its like a trick from the Middle Ages. There’s been a huge row behind the scenes. Some people believe that David White deliberately tried to get to Charles behind their backs so that he could get his preferred candidate into the role. What David may not have realized was that the King was tired. In other words, he was at his most vulnerable, which is why proper procedure exists.”

The Mail on Sunday alleges that White got his letter of recommendation in front of the king by giving it to the husband of one of his assistants who works for the king. When contacted by the MoS by telephone, White declined to comment, but the paper alleged he made incriminating comments after he thought he had hung up. Buckingham Palace reportedly declined to comment.

Another link between Harry and William is broken

A charity that represented one of the last joint causes of estranged brothers Prince William and Prince Harry is being wound up after over two decades.

The London Sunday Times reports that the parents of their old friend Henry van Straubenzee are finishing up their work with a foundation established in his honor after he was killed in a car crash at the age of 18.

The families were friends and became even closer after Alex and Claire van Straubenzee’s three sons—Thomas, Henry, and Charlie—and William and Harry were all born within six years of each other. The boys went to the same schools and shared holidays in Cornwall in the summer.

The two surviving brothers, Thomas, 41, and Charlie, 35, have remained friends with both brothers despite the fracturing of their own relationship.

Indeed, one of William and Harry’s last joint pieces of work was for the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund (HvSMF), which builds schools in Uganda. They issued a joint written tribute in December 2022 on the 20th anniversary of Henry’s death.

Though their final visit to Uganda is “tinged with sadness,” Claire told the Sunday Times: “It feels right to quit while we’re ahead.”

Harry and Meghan: polo glamor

Meghan Markle kissed husband Prince Harry at a polo match—as she presented him with the prize cup for his Royal Salute Sentebale team at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge event held at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Florida. Harry’s team won the match (against the Grand Champions, led by his good friend Nacho Figueras) 3-1, with Harry reportedly scoring the opening goal. Netflix cameras were following Harry and Meghan for one of their next projects about polo.

William and Kate post message after mass-stabbing

Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a message on X in the wake of the mass stabbing at a Sydney shopping mall, which resulted in the deaths of six people, including the assailant who was shot dead by a cop.

The message read: “We are shocked and saddened by the terrible events in Sydney earlier today. Our thoughts are with all those affected, including the loved ones of those lost and the heroic emergency responders who risked their own lives to save others. W & C.”

King Charles also sent a message of sympathy after the killings.

Inside Peter Phillips’ break up

The Daily Mail’s Richard Kay says that Peter Phillips’ split from his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace has come as a “surprise” and that the two remain friends and no third party is involved. Kay says that the family are “saddened” by the news, particularly because observers had described the pair as “incredibly happy” and some thought a wedding might be in the offing. However, Kay says that a succession of business deals apparently trading off the family name have exposed him to public scrutiny and that Peter—Princess Anne’s son—will now to “reinvent himself” in the wake of the split.

Prince Edward’s new military title

Prince Edward is set to become Colonel of the Scots Guard in a ceremony today, Sunday, taking over from the Duke of Kent. Edward, who, as the Daily Mail points out, quit the Royal Marines in 1987 after four months (and entering a professional career in the arts and media after that), was appointed to the role by brother King Charles.

Of the appointment, Edward said, “The Duke of Kent has been an extraordinary Colonel of the Scots Guards. Quite apart from his depth of knowledge and keen understanding of the Regiment and all those who serve, past and present, he has been a tireless and passionate advocate.

“It is a distinct honor to be asked and entrusted by His Majesty to serve as the next Colonel. However, I accept with a degree of trepidation as I will undoubtedly be measured against the formidable record and reputation of my predecessor. I can only promise to do my best.”

The Duke of Kent said: “Serving as Colonel of the Scots Guards since 1974, the longest anyone has spent in this role, has been a true honour and one which will forever fill me with great joy. Through those years, I have seen the work of the Scots Guards during peacetime and war and witnessed their bravery, selfless courage and devotion to duty.

“To my fellow Scots Guardsmen, I am immensely proud to have served you all. I am delighted that His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh will continue to champion all that you do and work towards preserving your great legacy.”

This week in royal history

Prince Philip was laid to rest on April 17, 2021, having died on April 9. Only about 30 guests attended the burial ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle because of Covid restrictions. Queen Elizabeth was pictured seated alone.

Unanswered questions

What will Prince William’s return to royal duties look like? How are King Charles and Kate Middleton progressing with their respective cancer treatments?