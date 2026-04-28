King Charles Plans to Risk Trump’s Wrath With Epstein Reference

King Charles III might quickly find himself on President Donald Trump’s bad side by acknowledging the survivors of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein during his historic address to Congress.

According to Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, Charles could bring up the scandal that has plagued both sides of the Atlantic during his speech before the joint session on Tuesday.

The California Democrat, who had written to the king requesting he meet with survivors during his visit, shared the revelation during a roundtable with survivors of the late convicted sex offender after meeting with the British ambassador.

“The British ambassador has suggested that the king will acknowledge the Epstein survivors in his address to Congress today,” Khanna said. “I hope his flunkies don’t take out the acknowledgment from his text.”

“I fully expect the King to be acknowledging the survivors, and the Epstein survivors, when he speaks to our nation at Congress this afternoon,” Khanna added.