Politics

King Charles Plans to Risk Trump’s Wrath With Epstein Reference

BAD BROTHER

His Majesty is facing pressure to acknowledge the Epstein scandal during his state visit to the U.S.

Sarah Ewall-Wice
Sarah Ewall-Wice 

Political Reporter

Britain's King Charles looks at U.S. President Donald Trump during an arrival ceremony, in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026.
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

King Charles III might quickly find himself on President Donald Trump’s bad side by acknowledging the survivors of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein during his historic address to Congress.

According to Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, Charles could bring up the scandal that has plagued both sides of the Atlantic during his speech before the joint session on Tuesday.

The California Democrat, who had written to the king requesting he meet with survivors during his visit, shared the revelation during a roundtable with survivors of the late convicted sex offender after meeting with the British ambassador.

“The British ambassador has suggested that the king will acknowledge the Epstein survivors in his address to Congress today,” Khanna said. “I hope his flunkies don’t take out the acknowledgment from his text.”

“I fully expect the King to be acknowledging the survivors, and the Epstein survivors, when he speaks to our nation at Congress this afternoon,” Khanna added.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sarah Ewall-Wice

Sarah Ewall-Wice

Political Reporter

sarah.ewall-wice@thedailybeast.com

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