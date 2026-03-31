Rep Dares King Charles to Meet Epstein Survivors on U.S. Tour

The lawmaker who led the charge for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files is calling on King Charles to meet with survivors of the convicted pedophile when he visits the U.S. next month.

Charles is set to address a joint session of Congress during his tour to the U.S. in April, but Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna wants him to sit down with the women who’ve accused Epstein of abuse.

The group of survivors has been demanding accountability in the U.S., but their efforts and the slow release of files have helped topple a series of powerful men in recent months, including the former UK ambassador to the U.S. and the downfall of King Charles’s own brother, Andrew.

Jeffrey Epstein with associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, in 2005. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Khanna, who co-authored the law to release Epstein files with Rep. Thomas Massie, sent a letter to the British monarch at Buckingham Palace this week, pushing him to meet with survivors.

“As author of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, I respectfully ask that you privately meet with survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s and Ghislaine Maxwell’s abuse, so they may speak to you directly about the ways powerful individuals and institutions failed them. Survivors want this meeting,” Khanna wrote.

In his letter, Khanna noted that the mounting pressure for answers regarding Epstein has reached far beyond the U.S., with renewed scrutiny of the convicted sex offender’s activities in the UK and whether public institutions there helped protect him.

“Your call for a ‘full, fair and proper’ investigation, and for the law to take its course, recognizes the seriousness of these concerns,” Khanna wrote.

It comes after King Charles’s own brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He’s being investigated for allegedly sharing confidential information with Epstein while serving as a UK trade envoy.

Last October, King Charles also stripped his brother of his titles and honors amid mounting criticism over his ties to Epstein.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen being driven away from a police station following his arrest on February 19, 2026 in Aylsham, Norfolk, United Kingdom. MEGA/GC Images

Meanwhile, former UK Ambassador to the U.S. Lord Peter Mandelson was fired in September 2025 over his own close relationship with Epstein in a crisis that thrust 10 Downing Street into turmoil.

Mandelson was also arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

In his letter to King Charles, Khanna noted that Congress is still seeking information from his brother and Mandelson.

“Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor did not respond,” Khanna wrote. “Peter Mandelson was also asked to appear before the Oversight Committee regarding his reported ties to Epstein and questions about whether sensitive information may have been shared improperly. He declined to cooperate, citing the existence of a criminal investigation.”

Khanna wrote to the king that meeting with the survivors would “provide an opportunity to identify any additional information British institutions and individuals may be able to share and open a dialogue about whether there will be a full accounting of how Epstein’s and Maxwell’s network operated in the United Kingdom.”

Rep. Ro Khanna (right), with ally Rep. Thomas Massie, called for King Charles to meet with survivors of Jeffrey Epstein during his U.S. visit, after leading the charge to release the Epstein files. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“It would also ensure that survivors are heard directly and that these matters are addressed with transparency, seriousness, and accountability,” he wrote.

The Daily Beast asked Buckingham Palace for a response to Khanna’s call for the king to meet with survivors.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are slated to make a state visit to the U.S. at the end of next month at the invitation of President Donald Trump to mark the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

Trump is also facing scrutiny for his own close past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Trump and top members of his administration have been facing fierce criticism for the better part of a year for their handling of the Epstein files and are accused of trying to cover up the president’s own close relationship with the convicted sex offender.