Creepy Photo Shows Andrew in Just His Bathrobe With Epstein

A photo has emerged of Jeffrey Epstein lounging with his disgraced Brit buddies, who are both wearing bathrobes.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, and Peter Mandelson, formerly the United Kingdom’s ambassador to the United States, are also barefoot as they sit at a patio table at an undisclosed location and date, the latest eyebrow-raising image to emerge from the Epstein files.

The British broadcaster ITV News discovered the photo, part of a tranche of documents released by the Justice Department on Jan. 30, and published it on Friday. It reports that the image is the first publicly released photograph of the three friends together.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Jeffrey Epstein, and Peter Mandelson in an undated photo that emerged Friday. Reports say the photo was taken on Martha’s Vineyard. American flag coffee mugs are on the patio table. Department of Justice

ITV reports that the photo is “understood to have been taken between 1999-2000, before Epstein was imprisoned in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor.” While a location has not been confirmed, the network writes they were “meeting in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.”

There is at least one tell that the men are stateside in the photo. The wooden table they are seated at has three American flag mugs. A grill is visible in the background.

Peter Mandelson wrote in Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday book that he “remains my best pal.” He included this image in the book. HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE

A similar photo of Mandelson in a bathrobe was in Epstein’s infamous “birthday book” in 2003, suggesting the photo of him and Andrew was snapped prior to Epstein becoming a convicted sex predator.

Mandelson wrote in that book that the late sex trafficker was his “best pal.”

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor over a women in an undated photo released as part of the Epstein files. DOJ

Mandelson, 72, and Andrew, 66, have had their lives upended in the past year over their ties to Epstein.

Mandelson resigned as ambassador in September and was arrested last month for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Epstein. He has resigned from the Labour Party.

Prince Andrew’s loss of his royal title was front page news across the United Kingdom. Ming Yeung/Getty Images

The year has also been bad for Andrew.

Three months after losing his royal title, Andrew was evicted from his family’s Windsor estate on Feb. 4 and then arrested on his birthday, Feb. 19, for sharing confidential trade envoy reports in 2010, after Epstein was a convicted sex offender.

A shaken Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen being driven away from a police station after his arrest in February on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. MEGA/GC Images

Across the Atlantic, Epstein associates in the United States have faced ridicule for their ties to him but no criminal charges.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also had a photo of himself hanging out with Epstein surface in the late January documents dump. That undated photo shows him walking alongside the late sex trafficker on his so-called “pedophile island.”

An undated photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Howard Lutnick (in blue shirt) on Epstein's island in the Caribbean. DOJ

President Donald Trump’s name is littered throughout the Epstein files. That includes an internal FBI document that includes testimony from an Epstein victim who alleges that Trump forced her to perform oral sex on him in the 1980s when she was as young as 13—a claim the White House has slammed as untrue.

The FBI interviewed Trump’s accuser four times in 2019, suggesting they found her claim credible enough to probe further, but called off the investigation at the woman’s request.

Trump has not personally addressed the allegations and has generally avoided discussing the Epstein files and his one-time friendship with the world’s most notorious sex offender.

The White House has repeatedly issued the same statement when reached for comment about the reports.

Trump's name is mentioned in the released files thousands of times. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

“These are completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence, from a sadly disturbed woman who has an extensive criminal history. The total baselessness of these accusations is also supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden’s department of justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them — because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong,” White House Press Secretary Leavitt said.