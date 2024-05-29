King Felipe of Spain ‘Plunged Into Hell’ by Letizia’s Cheating, Book Claims
PALACE INTRIGUE
Spanish royal reporter Jamie Peñafiel’s released a tell-all book, Letizia’s Silences, on Wednesday filled with more revelations about Spanish Queen Letizia’s alleged cheating chronicles. According to the New York Post, Peñafiel claimed that in 2011, while married to King Felipe, Letizia made frequent visits to New York to see Jamie del Burgo, whom she dated prior to marrying Felipe. Felipe was “plunged into hell” upon hearing of the allegations, Peñafiel writes. The book goes further, claiming that Felipe even knew that Letizia was cheating on him, as her bodyguards are required to report her whereabouts to the king. Del Burgo previously told Peñafiel in his 2004 book Los Tacones de Letizia that the couple continued their affair even after Letizia and Felipe’s wedding. Last week, the couple celebrated their 20th anniversary right on the heels of the new allegations.