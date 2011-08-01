Kings of Leon Cancel Tour

CHEAT SHEET
Kings of Leon canceled the remainder of their U.S. tour after lead singer Caleb Followill fell ill at a concert last week. The band said that Followill was “suffering from vocal issues and exhaustion.” During a concert in Dallas on Friday, Followill left the stage after complaining about the heat. At the time, he said, “I’m going to go backstage and I’m going to vomit, I’m going to drink a beer, and I’m going to come back out and play three more songs.” But he did not return to the stage. Following the cancellation of performances, the band is next scheduled to perform live on Sept. 28 in Vancouver.