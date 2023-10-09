Police Intervene as Pro-Israel and Pro-Palestine Protesters Clash in Washington
‘I GOT PUNCHED’
Police stepped in to break up scuffles which broke out between groups of pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters in Kirkland, Washington on Sunday. Videos of the clashes shared online appear to show the opposing demonstrators fighting over flags and getting into physical altercations the day after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel, prompting Tel Aviv to declare war. “A few of the protesters on the Israeli side came up and spit on us,” a protester told KIRO-TV. “They ran into the middle of the crowd and started throwing punches... I got punched.” Kirkland Police announced on Twitter that it was working with “demonstrators from opposing views.’ “Both parties are working peaceful with the police at this time,” the agency said, adding that streets had been closed in the area.