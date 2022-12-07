Kirstie Alley to Get Scientology Send-Off at Organization’s Florida HQ: Report
TOP MEMBER
Kirstie Alley will be cremated and remembered during a memorial service at the Scientology headquarters in Clearwater, Florida, according to the Daily Mail. The Cheers actress and longtime Scientologist dedicated herself to the organization in 1979 while struggling with substance abuse issues, crediting the group’s drug treatment program, called Narconon, for breaking her cocaine habit. She eventually reached “Thetan 8” status, the highest honor given by the organization. Alley died Monday after a short battle with colon cancer, a representative for the actress announced. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” her family said in a statement confirming the news.