KISS Star’s Surprising Cause of Death Revealed

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez have confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post. The actress, 44, filed for divorce from husband and producer Cash Warren in February of this year after nearly 17 years of marriage because of “irreconcilable differences.” Alba has made her debut back in the dating scene with Ramirez, best known for playing Joaquin Torres/Falcon in Marvel’s Captain America. Speculation about the relationship started when they were seen together on vacation in Mexico and multiple paparazzi signing of the couple canoodling. In August a source told Us Weekly that Alba was happy in her transition into a “new chapter” as she is “casually dating Danny” and “having a lot of fun.” The source shared that the couple “were friends before it turned romantic,” because they “run in the same social circle.” The two confirmed the rumors by making their relationship Instagram official. They shared a few snapshots of their night at the celebrity-attended Baby2Baby Gala, an event raising millions to help children in poverty. That night Jessica shared images with Kerry Washington, Serena Williams, Alicia Keys and many other celebrities. The selfie showed Ramirez affectionately wrapping his arms around Alba as they shared a laugh.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Jessica Alba and Marvel Actor Are Instagram OfficialHARD LAUNCHJessica Alba and boyfriend Danny Ramirez make their relationship instagram official.
- 2KISS Star’s Surprising Cause of Death RevealedTRAGIC ACCIDENTA medical examiner has pieced together the 74-year-old’s final moments.
Partner updateAD BY HSNThese Powerful, Cordless Vacuums Are on Sale Right NowCUT THE CORDThese cordless vacuums from HSN save time, energy, and stress.
- 3Hollywood Legend Enters Hospice Amid Dementia Battle‘RESTING COMFORTABLY’The 84-year-old actress was nominated for an Oscar in 1989.
- 4Hit TV Show to Air Uncut Graphic Scenes Ahead of New SeasonSQUIRMISH SPLENDORThe cable network has vowed not to edit the show’s “graphic medical imagery.”
Shop with ScoutedWomanizer’s New Toy Promises Next-Level Blended OrgasmsDOUBLE THE PLEASUREThe dual stimulator merges advanced 3D pleasure air technology with deep G-spot vibrations to deliver blended orgasms.
- 5Netflix Officially Rebooting ‘The Cosby Show’ SpinoffTHE GREAT RETURNThe hit sitcom, which originally ran from 1987 to 1993, is returning to Hillman College.
- 6Sydney Sweeney Hits Back After Her Movie’s Spectacular FlopDODGING BLOWSThe actress said despite her new movie crashing at the box office that it was “the most impactful project of my life.”
- 7‘Star Wars’ Star Gives Disney Ultimatum for ReturnSTANDING ON BUSINESS“Right now, I’m not so open to working with Disney,” the actor told GQ.
- 8Pelosi’s Daughter Launches Run for OfficePELOSI DYNASTYHer announcement put an end to speculation that she might make a bid for the House seat held by her mother.
Shop with ScoutedVictoria Beckham Reportedly Loves This Firming Peptide SerumBOTOX IN A BOTTLE?According to the brand, Medik8’s Liquid Peptide Serum can help remove wrinkles and expression lines by the time you finish your first bottle.
- 9Jay Leno Opens Up About Wife’s ‘Tricky’ Dementia Battle'IT IS WHAT IT IS'The former late-night host said he considers himself “lucky” that it isn’t worse, but admitted there will be “tricky” years ahead.
- 10New Food Made From Astronaut Urine to Debut on Space StationTASTYThe waste-based protein powder is set to become standard issue by 2035.
KISS Star’s Surprising Cause of Death Revealed
KISS guitarist Ace Frehley’s cause of death has been revealed as a tragic accident. The 74-year-old died due to blunt trauma injuries to his head from a fall in a studio that caused a brain bleed, according to a report obtained by TMZ from the Morris County, New Jersey Medical Examiner. Frehley’s fall fractured the back of his skull, caused a stroke and created a subdural hematoma, which is when blood pools between the brain and the brain’s protective layer. The report noted that doctors tried to evacuate the subdural hematoma, but were unsuccessful. His manner of death was ruled an accident. Frehley died on Oct. 16 after his family made the decision to turn off his ventilator. Frehley was one of the original members of KISS, alongside Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss. He played guitar for the rock and metal band from 1973 to 1982, when he left the group due to creative differences and substance abuse. He reunited with the band from 1996 to 2002 for a reunion tour and continued to pursue his solo career afterward. Since Frehley’s death, all of the other founding members of KISS have released statements expressing their grief.
From dinner parties to family visits to last-minute drop-ins, the holidays can get messy–fast. Keep your home spotless with these cordless vacuums from HSN. Not in the market for a new vacuum cleaner? No worries, they also make for thoughtful, practical gifts for anyone on your list.
This vacuum has a bendable wand to clean hard-to-reach spaces, like underneath the couch. Its deep cleaning nozzle digs out dirt, dust, and hair from carpets and hardwood floors with ease.
For spills on surfaces like couches and tabletops, the HyperSweep handheld vacuum comes in clutch. It boasts powerful suction for thorough cleanups and sports a compact design for easy maneuvering and storage.
This powerful multi-surface vacuum has LED lights that reveal hard-to-see dust, debris, and hair.
The Matrix IQ is a smart robot vacuum that cleans for you, across different surfaces—all while detecting and avoiding objects in its path. You can even schedule automatic cleaning routines with the companion app for a hands-free experience.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Sally Kirkland, 84, has entered hospice after being diagnosed with dementia in 2024. The actress entered hospice care at a hospital in Palm Springs, California, where her friend and previous student Coty Galloway is by her side, Michael Greene, Kirkland’s representative, told TMZ. Greene also revealed that the actress had been diagnosed with dementia last year. Greene did not immediately respond to the Beast’s request for comment. A GoFundMe page that Galloway and Kirkland’s other friends created explained that the actress had also been experiencing “life-threatening infections” and had been injured during a “fall in the shower, when she was left unattended.” A Nov. 7 update to the page confirmed that Sally had entered hospice and “is resting comfortably.” Before her medical challenges, Kirkland was best known for playing the titular role in the 1987 film Anna, for which she won a Golden Globe and received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, losing out to Cher for Moonstruck. Kirkland has been acting since the 1960s—appearing in movies like JFK, The Sting, Bruce Almighty and Private Benjamin—but has continued to land roles in projects releasing this year. Her IMDb shows that the actress has five upcoming projects she’s set to appear in, as well.
TNT has promised not to edit out The Pitt’s sometimes graphic nature when the network airs the entire 15-episode first season throughout the month of December. In a press release, TNT noted that the “graphic medical imagery” in HBO Max’s hit medical drama, known for its realistic portrayal of an ER, is “integral to the show’s portrayal of the raw emotional toll that such work has on those who commit their lives to the medical profession.” The cable network explained that while there are no rules that prohibit the broadcast of these graphic and nude scenes—which include a woman giving birth in Episode 11—they acknowledged that they are normally edited out. However, since TNT wanted to align with the show’s “core mission to accurately depict the realities of an emergency department,” they will be showing them with a compromise: TNT will “include advisories at the top of each episode and coming out of commercial breaks.” Executive producer John Wells said in a statement that he was “very grateful” to the network “for allowing the series to be shown as it was initially shot and aired.” Season 2 of The Pitt will release on HBO Max in January.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re looking for a way to level up cuffing season this fall, consider your search over. Womanizer’s new Next Duo is here to heat things up—whether you’re flying solo or spending the season with your S.O.
The dual stimulator features the brand’s next-gen 3D Pleasure Air technology combined with deep G-spot vibrations, all engineered to deliver blended orgasms (that’s clitoral and vaginal stimulation happening at the same time). “Blended orgasms are unique because they activate different nerve pathways simultaneously,” explains Elisabeth Neumann, Sexologist and Head of User Research at Womanizer. “The outer clitoris and the vagina send signals through partly separate pleasure routes to the brain. This parallel activation leads to overlapping but distinct patterns of arousal. Many people describe the resulting sensations as deeper, longer-lasting, and more full-body than those from single-point stimulation.”
Womanizer is calling the Next Duo its most innovative product yet—and testers agree. In trials, 97 percent of participants said they were more likely to reach a blended orgasm with the Next Duo than with any other toy. Even better, 91 percent reported feeling happier, more relaxed, and less stressed afterward.
Considering that some studies show orgasms release endorphins and lower cortisol, think of this as your new go-to for pleasure and stress relief. After all, fall and winter are the perfect time to invest in your sexual wellness routine—and the Next Duo might just become the highlight of cuffing season.
Netflix has announced that a sequel to A Different World, the Bill Cosby-created spinoff of The Cosby Show, is officially in the works. The original series, which ran for six seasons from 1987 to 1993, focused on the college life of Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet) at the fictional historically Black university, Hillman College. The revamped series will revolve around the daughter of Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy), a prominent couple from the original show. Tony winner Maleah Joi Moon, 23, will portray their daughter, Deborah Wayne, as she builds her own Hillman legacy. “It is such an honor to be a part of bringing back this iconic show,” said A Different World showrunner and executive producer Felicia Pride. She will be joined behind the scenes by six-time Emmy winner Debbie Allen, who was a prominent producer and director on the original series, having helmed 83 episodes. Allen will executive produce the sequel series and is currently scheduled to direct three episodes. “Our show changed lives, tripled the enrollment of historically Black colleges and gave a strong voice and platform for Young Black America,” Allen said, adding that the show’s return couldn’t have come at a “better time.” Cosby, who was released from prison in 2021 after serving three years when his sexual assault conviction was overturned, created the original series but will reportedly play no role in the new show.
Sydney Sweeney is brushing off the abysmal box office numbers for her new movie. Christy, which follows the rise of queer boxer Christy Martin as well as her manager-turned-husband’s abuse, debuted at No. 11 at the box office, only making $1.3 million despite production costing $15 million. Its small earnings awarded the film one of the worst debuts for a movie released in more than 2,000 North American theaters. Despite the numbers, the controversial Euphoria star took to Instagram to document how “deeply proud” she is of a film that “stands for survival, courage and hope.” She went on to thank everyone who saw the film and “believed” in the story. “If Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded,” she wrote. “So yes I’m proud. why? because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and Christy has been the most impactful project of my life.” Sweeney has been embroiled in controversy since starring in an American Eagle ad about “great genes,” which many viewed as “Nazi propaganda.” Since the July ad, Sweeney’s film Americana also flopped at the box office.
Oscar Isaac revealed he won’t return to the Star Wars franchise until Disney takes a more aggressive stance against the Trump administration. Isaac, who plays Resistance pilot Poe Dameron in the franchise’s sequel trilogy, said in an interview published Monday that following the media conglomerate’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September, he was not so optimistic about returning to Star Wars. “Right now, I’m not so open to working with Disney. But if they can kinda figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great,” Isaac told GQ. The actor had told Variety in August that he was open to the idea of returning to the franchise, saying, “I’d be a Star Wars again if there was something to do with that." From Sept. 17 through Sept. 22, the production of Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended by ABC and Disney in the wake of criticism over Kimmel’s comments about the death of conservative media personality Charlie Kirk. Production restarted on Sept. 23 after critics said the suspension violated free speech.
Christine Pelosi, the 59-year-old daughter of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 85, said Monday that she is running for California state senate. The younger Pelosi’s announcement comes four days after her mom revealed that she will not run for another term in Congress in 2026. “Hi, I’m Christine Pelosi—attorney, author, advocate... wife, mom, and today, a candidate for California state senate,” her campaign video began. Her announcement put an end to speculation that she might make a bid to fill her mother’s seat. She said that if elected to represent San Francisco in the state senate, she would fight “for consumer rights, women’s rights, gun violence survivors, immigrants and our most vulnerable communities against the threat we face.” While Christine didn’t directly mention the president, she did platform herself around fighting back against Trump’s policies: “What do we do when our freedoms are under attack? We speak up. We fight back. And we organize,” she said. “Power for the people. And that’s what I want to do for you.” Christine, who is one of Pelosi’s four children with Paul Pelosi, served as a San Francisco prosecutor, women’s rights attorney, Democratic Party activist and co-founded the Veterans and Military Families Council before her run for office.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Sure, wrinkles, texture, and loss of elasticity are all normal and beautiful parts of the human experience. Still, some of us may prefer to delay those natural signs of aging with skincare and cosmetic treatments. If you want to avoid injectables and in-office aesthetic treatments like lasers and microneedling, investing in a solid skincare routine that includes the essentials (cleanser, toner, vitamin C serums, and a retinoid) can be supercharged by incorporating a liquid peptide serum like the Medik8 Liquid Peptides 30% Complex Hydrating Peptide Serum.
The UK-based clinical-level skincare brand is loved by celebrities with seriously enviable skin, including Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham, but that’s not the only reason we love this firming and line-softening serum.
The Liquid Peptides serum contains multiple types of peptides and skin-boosting ingredients to target multiple signs of aging—including peptides that specifically target expression lines to prevent new wrinkles from setting in (a similar topical effect to neuromodulator injections like Botox and Dysport).
It also contains a multi-weight hyaluronic acid to plump fine lines and lock in moisture so the skin doesn’t appear crepey or dehydrated—especially under the eyes. This peptide-powered serum sold out four times last year thanks to its fast-acting and super-effective formula, so if you want to find out what the hype is about, we recommend acting fast.
Jay Leno, 75, opened up about the ups and downs of becoming his wife’s caretaker after her dementia diagnosis. “We have a good time. We have fun with it, and it is what it is,” he told People on Sunday, adding that he “like(s) taking care” of his wife Mavis, 79, and “enjoy(s) her company.” The former talk show host explained that caretaking is “not terrible,” adding that he considers himself “lucky” that it isn’t cancer or a tumor. Leno said he’s “not a woe-is-me person,” but admitted that “there are going to be a couple of years that are tricky.” However, he noted that the decades since the couple wed in November 1980 have been “really great.” Mavis was diagnosed with advanced dementia in April 2024. Leno filed for conservatorship of Mavis Leno in January, noting at the time that he would “execute an estate plan, including a revocable trust and will, which will provide for Mavis and Mavis’s brother and her sole living heir aside from Jay.” He was granted conservatorship three months later. Shortly after, Leno told In Depth With Graham Bensinger that challenging times like this “really defines a marriage.” He added, “I mean, that’s really what love is. That’s what you do.”
Astronauts embarking on future missions to the Moon or Mars could survive on a new food composed of “thin air” and urine, the European Space Agency has announced. The protein powder, known as Solein, was cooked up by Finnish startup Solar Food and requires little more than water, air, and electricity to manufacture. Urine is also added to the mixture to act as a nitrogen source for protein synthesis. “This project aims at developing a key resource which will allow us to improve human spaceflight’s autonomy, resilience, and also the well-being of our astronauts,” said ESA’s chief exploration scientist, Anqelique Van Ombergen. “For human beings to be able to implement long-duration missions on the Moon, or even one day, to go to Mars, will require innovative and sustainable solutions to be able to survive with limited supplies. With this project, the ESA is developing a key capability for the future of space exploration.” A pilot program for the protein powder is expected to be trialed on board the International Space Station in the near future, with Solein expected to be standard-issue astronaut food by 2035.