Kit Harington Says That ‘Game of Thrones’ Ending Was ‘Rushed’

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is revealing his true feelings about the show’s highly criticized final season.

“I think if there was any fault with the end of ‘Thrones,’ is that we were all so f****** tired, we couldn’t have gone on longer,” Harington told British GQ in an interview published Monday. “And so I understand some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them. But I’m not sure there was any alternative. I look at pictures of me in that final season and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn’t have another season in me.”

Harington, who played Jon Snow in the HBO fantasy drama’s eight seasons, also spoke about the series’ infamous finale and said: “Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I think there were mistakes made, story-wise, towards the end maybe. I think there were some interesting choices that didn’t quite work.”

At the time, fans were critical of the show’s pacing and inability to tie up loose ends, as the final season was only six episodes instead of the show’s regular 10. There were also anachronistic goofs that took fans out of the story, like the infamous Starbucks cup that ended up in a shot or the plastic water bottle that was visible in the final episode.

Also in his conversation with the magazine, Harington spoke more about the planned Jon Snow spinoff, Snow, which was subsequently called off.

“In the end, I kind of backed out and said, ‘I think if we push this any further and keep developing it we could end up with something that’s not good. And that’s the last thing we all want,’” he said.