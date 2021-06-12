CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
KKK Leader’s Remains Dug Up and Removed From Memphis Park
TIME TO GO
Read it at Commercial Appeal
The remains of Confederate general and KKK leader Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife were dug up from a Memphis park and removed, along with a statue, to an undisclosed location. Descendants of Forrest, who was also a slave trader, were present during the exhumation, which was sparked by a grassroots effort to have monuments to racists removed from the city, the Commercial Appeal reported. “I think the Forrest family wanted the remains of their ancestor to rest in peace, because there was never going to be peace here,” Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner said. The remains and statute will eventually be transferred to the National Confederate Museum.