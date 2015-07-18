KKK Plans Rally at S. Carolina Capitol

CHEAT SHEET
A local Ku Klux Klan chapter is planning a rally in front of the South Carolina State House on Saturday, the same day that an African-American group is planning a demonstration in the same place. Around 200 Klan members are expected at the rally from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET, overlapping with the time that Black Educators for Justice will assemble. “Our family hopes the people of South Carolina will join us in staying away from the disruptive, hateful spectacle members of the Ku Klux Klan hope to create over the weekend and instead focus on what brings us together,” Gov. Nikki Haley said in a statement. State officials finally removed the Confederate flag from the State House last week.