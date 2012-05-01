Knicks’ Stoudemire Cuts Hand

CHEAT SHEET
New York Knicks forward Amare Stoudemire may be out for the rest of the season with serious cuts on his left hand. Stoudemire sustained the injuries Monday night after the Knicks lost 104–94 to the Miami Heat, when he punched a glass fire-extinguisher case in rage. “I am so mad at myself right now, I want to apologize to the fans and my team, not proud of my actions, headed home for a new start,” Stoudemire wrote on Twitter after the incident. He left the arena with his hand bandaged and his arm in a sling.