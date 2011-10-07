Knox: I Was Sexually Harassed in Jail

CHEAT SHEET
Since her release from Italian incarceration, Amanda Knox revealed that she was sexually harassed by a prison administrator, CBS reported Friday. According to 48 Hours Mystery, “an administrator would take [Knox] up to his office alone at night and say a number of inappropriate things to her, and that left Amanda terrified.” An Italian judge on Monday cleared Knox for the 2007 murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, and Knox has not made any public appearances since she returned to Seattle on Tuesday.