Knox Lawyers Fight DNA Evidence

American student Amanda Knox's appeal of her murder conviction in Perugia, Italy, is heading into its final weeks. Prosecutors are defending DNA tests that link her to the killing of British student Meredith Kercher in 2007, while Knox's defense team argues that the DNA evidence was not conclusive. Two forensic experts cast doubt on the DNA evidence this summer, and analysts from both sides are expected to be on the stand Monday and Tuesday. Final arguments and summations are expected later this month.