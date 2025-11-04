Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

ICYMI: the holidays are right around the corner, which means it’s time to take stock of your guest-bedroom lineup before your in-laws, cousins, and family friends start pouring in. Sure, an air mattress or cozy couch might suffice for low-maintenance houseguests, but if you’re looking for a streamlined piece of furniture that delivers serious comfort, versatile functionality, and actually looks chic, Koala’s 4th Generation Sofa Bed is second to none.

There’s a reason Koala’s sofa beds are a hot commodity among college students—they’re comfortable to both sit and sleep on, plus you save money (and space) by skipping an extra piece of furniture. Available in a range of luxe colorways and premium, stain-resistant fabrics, the brand’s newest iteration takes things up a notch. I recently tested the Australian brand’s latest model, and while I’m well beyond my dorm-dwelling years—and frankly hoping to avoid holiday houseguests altogether—I was genuinely impressed by the quality, design, and easy assembly (a must for me).

The Koala 4th Gen Sofa Bed comes in three space-saving sizes: 70-inch (queen), 64-inch (full), and 46-inch (twin XL). I opted for the 64-inch full-size in “Olive Butter,” a surprisingly versatile hue that pairs beautifully with most color schemes and decor styles. My sofa bed arrived via FedEx just a few days after ordering, packed in five boxes (each weighing between 20 and 50 pounds), making it easy to move from the lobby to my apartment.

Assembling furniture is my personal nightmare—I don’t have the brain for puzzles—but Koala’s foolproof design and clear instructions made it simple. No tools required; you basically just pop the pieces together. I had it fully assembled in under 30 minutes, which has to be a record for me. There’s also a helpful video tutorial on Koala’s website, though honestly, I didn’t even need it—it’s that intuitive.

Unlike many sofa beds that are essentially just hard sofas or flimsy cots, the Koala Sofa Bed is a true hybrid. The comfort is unmatched. The design lets you switch from sit to sleep in seconds—no awkward pullouts or rogue springs in sight. The deep, plush seats offer ergonomic back support and lean on the firmer side (which I love; I hate feeling swallowed by a sofa). I often work and take Zoom calls from my couch, and the added structure kept me productive—it’s a thing, I swear.

As for the mattress, it also leans firm, which again is my preference. It features Koala’s proprietary Kloudcell comfort layer for extra support and responsiveness, along with ZeroDisturbance tech to isolate movement—a game-changer for sleeping beside a partner who tosses and turns. Is it as luxurious as my $2,500 Tiami hybrid mattress? No, but it comes impressively close. If you’re someone who prefers the sofa for back support (like my husband), you’ll absolutely love this one.

The Sofa Bed sits fairly low to the ground, which isn’t a dealbreaker for me but worth noting if you want under-sofa storage. One feature I really appreciate is the removable, machine-washable covers. That’s a major win if you’re hosting overnight guests, have pets or kids, or tend to spill things (*raises hand*).

Koala’s new 4th Generation Sofa Bed is a serious steal—and I totally get why it’s become a cult favorite.

