Kobe Bryant and Others Died Immediately From Blunt Force Trauma According to New Post-Mortem Crash Report

Read it at Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Coroner
A final 180-page post-mortem report into the January helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and 7 others shows that all nine victims died immediately of blunt force trauma when the aircraft slammed into a mountainside. The report also ruled that the pilot, 50-year-old Ara Zobayan, tested negative for both drugs and alcohol. The crash occurred in heavy fog when Bryant and his daughter and two of her teammates and others were headed to a basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks, California. “The cause of death for all nine victims was ruled as blunt trauma,” the examination states. “The manner of death was certified as an accident.” The full report has been posted on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner website.