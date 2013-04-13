Kobe Undergoes Achilles Surgery

CHEAT SHEET
After rupturing his Achilles tendon on the court during a game Friday night against the Golden State Warriors, Lakers guard Kobe Bryant is scheduled to undergo surgery this afternoon. He won’t be able to play again for six to nine months, according to officials. “All the training and sacrifice just flew out the window with one step that I’ve done millions of times! The frustration is unbearable,” Bryant wrote on his Facebook late Friday night. “The anger is rage … Now I’m supposed to come back from this and be the same player Or better at 35?!? How in the world am I supposed to do that.”