Kodak Black Allegedly Found Snoozing in Bentley With Mouth ‘Full of White Powder’
MORE TROUBLE
After getting hit with criminal charges for weapons possession, drug use, and assault and at one point facing a three-year prison term (before receiving a pardon from none other than former President Donald Trump), rapper Kodak Black is once again in the hot seat. Authorities in Plantation, Florida, arrested Kodak Black after he was found asleep at the wheel of a Bentley with his mouth “full of white powder,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Kodak Black faces charges of cocaine possession, improper stopping or parking and evidence tampering. One officer reported seeing “white powder falling from [Kodak Black’s] person.” Earlier this year the rapper was briefly arrested after breaching bail conditions.