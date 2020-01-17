CHEAT SHEET
Kodak Black Claims He Was Abused in Federal Jail
Kodak Black, who is serving a four-year sentence for lying on a gun-purchase form, claims he is being abused at the federal lockup in Miami. Two Instagram posts on the rapper’s account cataloged complaints about two jail workers he claims have ridiculed him and stripped him of privileges. “She has been writing falsified incident reports on me, to take phone privileges that I get once a week while in solitary,” he wrote of a lieutenant. “One morning, she pulled me out my cell to tell me she is going to ‘Take my pretty little girlfriend off my visitation list.’” The Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on the allegations but said there is a mechanism for prisoners to report mistreatment, according to the Miami Herald.