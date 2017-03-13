‘Kong’ Takes Over at the Box Office

CHEAT SHEET
In its debut weekend, Kong: Skull Island took in about $61 million in domestic theaters, largely surpassing expectations and beating out Logan, which premiered a week earlier. Kong stars Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston, and Samuel L. Jackson. Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. head of domestic distribution, said, “The world of mouth is really kicking in,” adding that the weekend earnings “far exceeded everyone’s expectations.” Logan added $37.9 million in domestic earnings. Jordan Peele’s social commentary and horror film Get Out, in third place, earned $21.1 million in its third weekend and has now taken in a total of $111 million.