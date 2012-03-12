‘Kony 2012’ Group to Release New Film

CHEAT SHEET
Invisible Children, the nonprofit group that produced the hugely popular half-hour documentary Kony 2012 about Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony and his Lord's Resistance Army, will release a new film Monday to respond to criticism of its transparency and that it manipulates the facts in its efforts to end the murders and rapes committed by the child-recruiting LRA. The Kony 2012 video has been viewed more than 72 million times on YouTube, but with the new success comes critiques of its methods, including charges that the filmmakers fail to sufficiently protect the children who were shown in the documentary.