Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are America’s Horniest Instagram Couple

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are in love, in case you hadn’t heard (or seen).

The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer are longtime friends, but in January they reportedly decided to give a romantic relationship a whirl—and it’s been full throttle ever since.

It started as it always does in today’s brave new dating world: leaving a few innocuous, flirty comments on social media posts. Back in January, Barker gushed “you’re so cool” when the mother of three posted photos from the movie True Romance, one of Barker’s favorite films and the reason why he named his daughter Alabama.