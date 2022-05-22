CHEAT SHEET
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Married…Again
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have tied the knot…again! The couple, both clad in Dolce & Gabbana, exchanged vows for a third time in Portofino, Italy on Sunday in a small yet glamorous ceremony that followed multiple days of celebration. Hardly minimalists, Kardashian and Barker have gotten married three times: first at a middle-of-the-night “practice wedding” in Las Vegas, then at a courthouse in California, and finally in Italy. A source told People that the courthouse ceremony ensured the legality of the Italian nuptials. Kardashian shared a series of photos of the wedding on Instagram, captioning the post, “Till death do us part.”