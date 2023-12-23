Kourtney Kardashian Shares First Photos of Newborn Rocky Thirteen

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on Friday shared the first glimpse of their newborn baby Rocky Thirteen with a series of adorable snaps of the happy family.

The Blink-182 drummer and The Kardashians star took to Instagram with a series of photos giving the public its first look at the 7-week-old in a post aptly captioned “ROCKY 🖤.”

The carousel of photos shows Kardashian and Barker, both dressed in all black, holding and caressing Rocky.

Rocky is the couple’s first child together; Kardashian and Barker also parent six other children from previous relationships.

The couple announced their engagement in October 2021 and shared their lavish wedding at Vegas chapel over the course of the 72-minute Kourtney and Travis: Till Death Do Us Part television special. Two months later Kardashian announced her pregnancy.

Kardashian welcomed Rocky to the world in early November after a health scare nearly took his life. In September, Kardashian revealed she’d almost lost the infant during pregnancy complications and had to be rushed “into urgent fetal surgery.”

“Forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life... I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Thankfully, baby Rocky appears happy and healthy in his public debut.