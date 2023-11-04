Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome Baby Boy

Read it at People
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed their baby boy, according to People. Kardashian announced she was expecting in June at one of Barker’s concerts by holding up a sign that read “Travis I’m Pregnant!” She underwent emergency fetal surgery in September and shared her experience on Instagram with a picture of her holding her husband’s hand. Just this past Monday, Kardashian and Barker showed off their Beetlejuice-themed Halloween costumes. The couple also has six children between them from past relationships.