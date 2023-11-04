CHEAT SHEET
    1

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome Baby Boy

    HAPPY BIRTH DAY

    Chaya Tong

    Breaking News Intern

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in New York City.

    Gotham/Getty Images

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed their baby boy, according to People. Kardashian announced she was expecting in June at one of Barker’s concerts by holding up a sign that read “Travis I’m Pregnant!” She underwent emergency fetal surgery in September and shared her experience on Instagram with a picture of her holding her husband’s hand. Just this past Monday, Kardashian and Barker showed off their Beetlejuice-themed Halloween costumes. The couple also has six children between them from past relationships.

