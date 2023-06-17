CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Kourtney Kardashian Uses Sign to Reveal She’s Pregnant
BABY NEWS
Read it at Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her fourth child—her first with husband Travis Barker. The 44-year-old announced the news during Barker’s concert with Blink-182 in Los Angeles Friday, holding up a sign that read “Travis I’m pregnant.” Kardashian shares three kids—Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8—with ex Scott Disick, while Barker also has children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, including son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24. Kardashian and Barker married last year in Italy.