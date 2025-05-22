Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian Uses Special Blanket to Protect Toddler Son from ‘EMFs’

SWEET DREAMS

The eldest Kardashian shared a host of unconventional parenting tips while appearing on her sister’s podcast.

Paulina Rodriguez
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Kourtney Kardashian
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Kourtney Kardashian has shared yet another of her self-described “against the grain” parenting hacks. Appearing on younger sister Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, the mom of four revealed the two hacks she uses to ensure her 18-month-old son Rocky Thirteen has the perfect daily nap: In addition to holding Rocky for the entire length of his (often three-hour) naps, Kardashian also ensures he’s shielded from Electric and Magnetic Fields (EMFs). “He’ll kind of lay on there with my arms under, and then I have a little radiation blanket that I put over to protect him from EMFs,” explained Kourtney, who also said she finds the idea of sending kids to school “dated” and prefers not to give them fever-reducing medicine. Anti-EMF products like the blanket Kourtney mentions are a staple in some pseudoscientific communities, which blame a host of mysterious ailments on “electromagnetic hypersensitivity.” However, because “EMF” can refer to anything radiating electromagnetic energy, from X-rays to cell phones to the Sun, there’s no conclusive evidence that typical daily exposure levels pose a danger to humans.

Read it at People
Paulina Rodriguez

Paulina Rodriguez

Breaking News Intern

paulina.rodriguez@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Reviews‘Sentimental Value’ Is the Best Movie at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival
Esther Zuckerman
MusicBruce Springsteen Escalates Trump Feud With New Music Release
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Industry NewsWhat Is ‘Skibidi Toilet’? And Why Is Michael Bay Directing the Movie?
Clare Donaldson
CelebrityJeremy Renner Was ‘P***ed Off’ to Be Revived After Snowplow Accident
Paulina Rodriguez
ReviewsKate Winslet’s Daughter Is the Breakout Star of Wes Anderson’s ‘The Phoenician Scheme’
Esther Zuckerman