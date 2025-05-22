Kourtney Kardashian Uses Special Blanket to Protect Toddler Son from ‘EMFs’

Kourtney Kardashian has shared yet another of her self-described “against the grain” parenting hacks. Appearing on younger sister Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, the mom of four revealed the two hacks she uses to ensure her 18-month-old son Rocky Thirteen has the perfect daily nap: In addition to holding Rocky for the entire length of his (often three-hour) naps, Kardashian also ensures he’s shielded from Electric and Magnetic Fields (EMFs). “He’ll kind of lay on there with my arms under, and then I have a little radiation blanket that I put over to protect him from EMFs,” explained Kourtney, who also said she finds the idea of sending kids to school “dated” and prefers not to give them fever-reducing medicine. Anti-EMF products like the blanket Kourtney mentions are a staple in some pseudoscientific communities, which blame a host of mysterious ailments on “electromagnetic hypersensitivity.” However, because “EMF” can refer to anything radiating electromagnetic energy, from X-rays to cell phones to the Sun, there’s no conclusive evidence that typical daily exposure levels pose a danger to humans.

People