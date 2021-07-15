Kremlin Leak Appears to Confirm Existence of Trump ‘Kompromat’

For years, there have been whispers that the Russian government holds compromising materials on Donald Trump. Now, an alleged leak from the heart of the Kremlin appears to show them boasting about kompromat.

The supposed leak obtained by The Guardian reportedly states that Vladimir Putin personally approved a secret plan to throw Russia’s support behind Trump’s 2016 campaign. The document states that Putin, his spy chiefs and senior ministers agreed that a victory for a “mentally unstable” Trump would permanently weaken the United States.

The document also reportedly states that the Kremlin has so-called kompromat on Trump. It cryptically refers to “certain events” that happened during “non-official visits to Russian Federation territory.” The purported leak doesn’t explain what those events involved—only referring to an appendix that was not attached the obtained document.

Trump is known to have visited Moscow several times in the decades before he became president. One memorable section of the Steele dossier threw up some extraordinary but unsubstantiated claims about the former president and some Russian prostitutes in a Moscow hotel room after the 2013 Miss Universe pageant.

The document also allegedly offers more detail on what Kremlin leaders thought of Trump before he became president—and how they wanted to help him win the 2016 election. It reportedly describes the future president as an “impulsive, mentally unstable and unbalanced individual who suffers from an inferiority complex,” and, therefore, the “most promising candidate.”

More to follow...