Kremlin Leaks Footage Showing Trump Fawning Over Putin

The state-run Russian international news network Russia Today (RT) put out behind-the-scenes video from Alaska that appeared to show President Donald Trump fawning over Vladimir Putin.

The video shared by the Kremlin shows Trump and Putin standing together backstage near where they gave public remarks following their three-hour meeting.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to the press on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska but did not take a single question as the president said no deal had been reached. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Despite walking away without a deal and sharing no details on where progress was made to get Russia to end the war in Ukraine, the president could be seen laughing as he spoke to Putin.

The only person standing with the two leaders as they spoke was Putin’s translator.

In the video, Trump can be seen offering his hand first to shake hands with Putin. The president then tapped their joined hands with his other hand, embracing Putin with a two-hand shake. He also shook the Russian translator’s hand at the end of the clip.

Video from the Kremlin shows Donald Trump shaking hands with Vladimir Putin as his Russian translator looks on behind the scenes at then end of their summit in Anchorage, Alaska. https://x.com/RT_com

The Kremlin was quick to leak the video. While the White House has been posting a series of clips from the historic visit in Alaska, it has not yet shared any candid video of Trump and Putin together. The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

According to RT, the video was taken right after their public remarks, during which neither took any questions from reporters. It described their behind-the-scenes banter as “light chatter.”

Trump spoke with Sean Hannity on Friday night, immediately following his meeting with Putin. The Fox News anchor asked the president if he was able to get any “alone time” with Putin. Trump indicated that he did after the two leaders spoke publicly.

“He made a very good speech, and I also finished it up and afterwards we spoke right after that,” the president said. “We spoke very sincerely. I think he wants to see it done.”

Trump also welcomed Putin to ride with him in the Beast, the presidential limousine, from the tarmac after the two shook hands and laughed on a red carpet when they first greeted each other in Anchorage before their in-person talks commenced.

The Kremlin has been quick to put out multiple details on the meeting between Putin and Trump before the White House did.

🇷🇺🤝🇺🇸 Putin and Trump share a laugh after their JOINT press conference



HANDSHAKE and light chatter follow



Their HISTORICAL meeting is OFFICIALLY over https://t.co/eXtI2yDur0 pic.twitter.com/l7YEW8QbFF — RT (@RT_com) August 15, 2025

It was Russia that first indicated the two world leaders would hold a joint press conference after their historic sit-down. The Kremlin was also quick to share that talks were going well as the discussions stretched on behind closed doors.

Then it was Russia putting out backstage video seemingly featuring Trump and Putin buddying up after their public remarks.