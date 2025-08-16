Putin Invites Trump to Moscow After Failure to Reach Deal

President Donald Trump rolled out the red carpet to Vladimir Putin in his quest to reach a peace deal in Ukraine, but all he got in return was an invite to Moscow and the promise of more talks.

Trump and the Russian president both gave remarks at the end of a more than three-hour, high-stakes meeting on Friday in Anchorage, Alaska, where they lavished praise on each other—but signaled little progress was made toward a ceasefire deal.

“Mr. President, I’d like to thank you very much, and we’ll speak to you very soon, and probably see you again very soon,” Trump told Putin while wrapping up their meeting.

“Next time in Moscow,” Putin responded in English in front of a crowd of reporters.

“Ooh, that’s an interesting one,” Trump replied. “I’ll get a little heat for that one, but I could see that possibly happening.”

It would be a remarkable concession from the president after their summit wrapped up with zero indication that any progress had been made beyond more talks, despite Trump greeting Putin on U.S. soil with a warm smile and even applauding him as he walked up.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the end of a press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“There’s no deal until there’s a deal,” Trump conceded in the end after insisting the had “really made some great progress.”

He also touted that he has always had a “fantastic relationship with President Putin.”

While Trump tried to paint an optimistic picture for future talks and argued that they did agree on many points (which he did not name), it appeared that the meeting had played out on Putin’s terms.

The Russian president was the first to speak during their joint ”press conference,” after which they both walked away without taking a single question from the press.

Putin claimed the negotiations were “quite useful,” but failed to outline once again what would get him to stop fighting in Ukraine.

Putin said it had been the president who proposed they meet in Alaska and shared how he greeted Trump as a “dear neighbor” on the tarmac.

He spoke about areas of cooperation where he hopes the U.S. and Russia could work together in the future.

“I expect today’s agreement will be a starting point not only for the solution of the Ukrainian nation but also will help us bring back business... and pragmatic relations between Russia and the U.S.,” Putin said, according to a translator.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to the press on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska but did not take a single question as the president said no deal had been reached. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Without making a single public concession in the war after he invaded Ukraine in 2022, Putin can now fly back to Moscow with the images of him back in the U.S. for the first time since 2015, smiling and laughing with Trump.

The president walked away empty-handed despite previous threats to impose crippling sanctions against Russia and its partners that he never followed through on.

Trump had said on Wednesday that there would be “very severe consequences” if Putin did not agree to end the war after their meeting Friday, but he made no mention of those consequences on Friday while admitting there was no deal.

“Putin achieved most of what he wanted. Trump achieved very little,” the president’s former national security adviser John Bolton said on CNN.

“I thought Trump looked very tired up there. I mean very tired. Not disappointed. Tired,” Bolton added.

Former CIA Director and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, an Obama appointee, said it was hard for him to understand what the purpose of the summit was and that the fundamental test of success was not achieved.

Panetta said Trump somehow thought he could use the power of his personality, but it did not work.

“You don’t schmooze Putin. You’ve got to be tough with Putin,” he said. “Putin knows what he wants. Putin is not to be trusted, and you’ve got to be tough with him.”

President Donald Trump gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a warm welcome as they arrived at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Republicans in Congress were noticeably quiet immediately after the meeting wrapped up, but Democrats were quick to blast Trump and accuse him of giving Putin the upper hand.