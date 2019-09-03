CHEAT SHEET
Kristen Stewart Claims She Was Told She ‘Might Get a Marvel Movie’ if She Hid Sexuality
In a revealing cover story for Harper’s Bazaar, Kristen Stewart got candid about the prejudice she has faced in the film industry as a result of her sexuality. The Twilight star explained how she was forced in the past to choose between career opportunities and being open about her sexual fluidity. “I’ve been fully told, ‘If you just like do yourself a favor and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie,’” Stewart said. “I don’t want to work with people like that.”
Since her public breakup with costar Robert Pattinson in 2013, the actress has dated visual effects producer Alicia Cargile and Victoria’s Secret angel Stella Maxwell. Stewart is starring in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels remake, out Nov. 15.