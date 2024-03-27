Kristen Stewart Gives Drunk Seth Meyers Epic ‘Lesbian Makeover’

Seth Meyers has been day drinking with celebrities for almost as long as he has been hosting Late Night. But the latest edition of “Day Drinking,” featuring Kristen Stewart, ended in a way that the Love Lies Bleeding star likely didn’t see coming: with an epic lesbian makeover… for Meyers.

Like most “Day Drinking” sojourns, the bit started off amiably enough, with Meyers mixing up an array of mostly revolting cocktails for Stewart based on her filmography. As the imbibing sped up, so did the giddy shenanigans, which led to Meyers declaring the Oscar nominee both an “accomplished actress and a lesbian icon.” And he wanted to have a little taste of what it’s like to live in her world.

After pointing out the collection of “lesbian accessories and clothes” that were in full supply just behind them, Meyers let Stewart know that he was not only entrusting her to give him a righteous lesbian makeover, but to turn him into a “lesbian icon.”

It was a big ask, to which Stewart’s initial response was hysterical laughter then one big “oh, god!”

“Just do it!,” a happy, and tipsy, Meyers shot back.

Though Stewart didn’t seem all too impressed with the choices she was being offered—“this is really dated, dude!”—Meyers shared his belief that he’s “kind of an expert” on queer fashion.

Fortunately, Stewart eventually found the fit and was clearly impressed with her own efforts, asking Meyers if he felt “cooler than you’ve ever felt?”

“I feel as though I’ve reverted to what I’m supposed to be,” Meyers said, which we can only take to mean a slightly inebriated late-night host covered in lots of denim.