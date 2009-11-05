Kristen Stewart to Press: Bite Me

CHEAT SHEET
Twilight star Kristen Stewart is fending off real-life vampires in the form of a gossip-starved press desperate for the perfect romance between two actors portraying, well, a perfectly creepy romance. Perhaps fearing retribution from hordes of teen girls, the 19-year-old starlet has refused to confirm or deny rumors that she is dating co-star and lord-of-the-stare Robert Pattinson. As she put it in Entertainment Weekly, "I'm not going to give the fiending an answer," evidently because she feels she deserves some privacy. Plus, she's caught on to the fact that she can't say anything without making tongues wag. "Think about every hypothetical situation," she said. "'Okay, we are. We aren't. I'm a lesbian."