Kristen Stewart Tops Pay List

Hollywood values youth, so it should come as no surprise that 22-year-old Kristen Stewart tops the Forbes list of highest paid actresses for 2012. Stewart, who has starred in the blockbuster Twilight series, raked in $34.5 million between May 2011 and May 2012, according to Forbes. She beat out Cameron Diaz, who took home $34 million, and Sandra Bullock, who made $25 million. Stewart is the youngest person to make the list by 16 years. Last year, she tied for fifth with Julia Roberts.