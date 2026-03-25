ICE Barbie’s Alleged Lover Fired in Middle of Exotic Getaway

Corey Lewandowski was fired from the Trump administration after he was spotted jetting off on a tropical getaway with his alleged lover, ousted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

A White House official and three sources close to the Trump administration confirmed Lewandowski’s ousting to the New York Post—Donald Trump’s favorite newspaper—after the special government employee was spotted with Noem, 54, in balmy Guyana, where temperatures ranged from 75°F to 83°F.

The stop in Guyana was the fourth leg of a five-country tour, which began when Noem was still in her old job. It is unclear if the alleged couple therefore flew in the leased luxury Boeing 737 with a private bedroom, which she had at her disposal.

The final decision on Lewandowski’s future as a special government employee, where he served as Noem’s de facto chief of staff, reportedly came on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Lewandowski was prominently seated next to Noem during a meeting with Guyanese government officials. Screenshot/Office of the President/Screenshot/Office of the President

The Daily Beast has reached out to Lewandowski, DHS, and the White House for clarification on the circumstances behind his departure.

In Guyana, photos show the alleged couple meeting government and corporate officials.

The business meeting in the tropical country marked the first such public outing for Noem in her new role as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas—a position created by Donald Trump after booting her from DHS and replacing her with former MAGA Senator Markwayne Mullin.

Lewandowski's presence in Guyana made waves online. Screenshot/Office of the President/Screenshot/Office of the President

Other people fired by Trump mid-travel have found themselves stranded, including Signalgate leaker Mike Waltz, who had to watch Air Force One take off without him.

Lewandowski’s presence in Guyana was made public by the U.S. Embassy in Guyana on Wednesday, which shared several photos on X from the trip.

“Kristi Noem held a meeting with His Excellency President Irfaan Ali and Guyanese government officials to reaffirm the enduring U.S.-Guyana partnership,” the X post reads.

“Their discussions focused on joint efforts to disrupt cartel and transnational criminal activity, strengthen border security, discourage illegal immigration, and promote economic opportunity. Thanks to the Trump Administration’s leadership, we are building a safer, more secure, and more prosperous future in our region.”

The U.S. Embassy of Guyana announced the meeting on Wednesday. Screenshot/Office of the /Office of the President

The photos of Noem and Lewandowski—who are both married—sitting and suited in sunny Guyana sparked speculation about whether Lewandowski would join the State Department alongside Noem. The Daily Beast has reached out to the State Department for comment.

One source told the Post that Lewandowski quit because he didn’t want to work for the State Department. However, two others told the outlet that Trump was forcing Lewandowski out after disapproving of contract decisions he made.

At DHS, Lewandowski, a former Trump campaign adviser, was known as Noem’s right-hand man, with their alleged relationship frequently touted as “D.C.’s worst-kept secret.”

Noem's first day at her new gig was well-documented. Screenshot/Office of the President/Screenshot/Office of the President

For months ahead of Noem’s abrupt departure, Lewandowski’s involvement in the department raised concerns across the political spectrum—including, reportedly, within the White House.

The day before her hasty exit following a controversial $220 million taxpayer-funded advertising campaign promoting the administration’s immigration crackdown, Noem was finally backed into a corner over her alleged affair during a congressional hearing, when she was asked about the relationship by Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove.

“This is what you do—the socialist liberal left—is you go off and you attack conservative women," Noem fired back after refusing to directly deny the allegations for the record. That’s when she declared she was neither “stupid” nor a “sl-t.”