Insiders Spill Salacious Details of ICE Barbie’s Brazen Alleged Affair

Details of an alleged affair between Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her de facto chief of staff Corey Lewandowski have been revealed by Washington insiders.

The MAGA affair is common knowledge, a forthcoming book by NBC News reporter Julia Ainsley reveals, quoting anonymous D.C. sources.

Noem, 54, and Lewandowski, 52, are both married to other people, however their rumored relationship has been previously described as “the worst-kept secret in D.C.”

Mystery surrounds Kristi Noem's personal life.

In Ainsley’s Undue Process: The Inside Story of Trump’s Mass Deportation Program, one Customs and Border Protection official who dealt with the pair regularly claimed, “They don’t hide it,” while a member of Trump’s transition team bluntly told the author in January last year, “Oh yeah, they’re still f---ing.”

The book is released in May, however The Atlantic obtained early access to sections of the book.

The book covers the tension the alleged affair has created in the White House, including among Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Miller was “personally repelled” by the apparent infidelity, Ainsley writes, and claims that the Trump apologist is “a hard-liner when it comes to monogamy in marriage.”

The book also claims that when a Customs and Border Protection official asked Miller for his advice on the best way to deal with the Trumpified DHS, he said, “Stay away from Corey.”

The White House told the Daily Beast that, “Stephen has never had any conversations or opinions about these unsubstantiated rumors.” The response also denied rumors of Miller’s advice, adding, “This is not true. Stephen has never told anyone to stay away from Corey.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security told the Daily Beast it was a “tired narrative.”

“This Department doesn’t waste time with salacious, baseless gossip—we have actual work to do keeping the American homeland and its citizens safe. Something the last Administration failed to do for four years," the statement read.

Noem married Bryon Noem in 1992, and they have three children. Lewandowski married Alison Hardy in 2005, the couple have four children.

Ainsley’s book also claims Lewandowski has a heavy influence over Noem in the workplace. That includes controlling what information crosses her desk, who gets to speak in meetings, which contractors get hired by DHS and even what kind of detention facilities to hold migrants get the green light.

The pair have denied any romantic involvement, with Lewandowski telling The Atlantic in October the speculation was “bulls--t.”

However, this week, more intrigue was raised around an incident involving Noem and Lewandowski on a government jet in May last year.

The initial story claimed that Lewandowski entered the jet’s cockpit while it was in the air to hunt for a beloved heated blanket belonging to Noem that had been left behind after the pair switched aircraft when their original plane broke down.

However The Daily Mail later claimed it was a bag Noem was distressed about losing, and that the blanket was an apparent cover story.

“This was never about a blanket,” an insider with knowledge of the incident told the Mail. “The blanket was a cover story for what really happened. The whole thing was really about the bag that was left.”

Lewandowski had discovered that at least two people were aware of the contents of Noem’s bag, which could be embarrassing, the Mail reported, citing sources.

Bryon Noem , husband of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem

Noem’s husband, Bryon made a rare public appearance this week in the midst of the affair rumors.

In a video posted to Noem’s X account she states, “I’m just dropping off my husband, who’s headed back to South Dakota.”

President Trump is also believed to view the reported affair unfavorably. When asked about the whispers earlier this month he told reporters: “I don’t know about that... I haven’t heard that.”

A New York Post story earlier this month said the 79-year-old “frequently” told a story about witnessing Lewandowski and Noem sharing the same can of soda. The Post claims he said