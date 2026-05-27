ICE Barbie Replacement Tries to Get Wife Cushy Job

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is trying to get his wife a government job, insiders have claimed.

Mullin, 48, who replaced disgraced former DHS boss Kristi Noem in March, is now trying to get his wife Christie, 47, a job in the agency so they don’t have to fork out for her flights, insiders told The Daily Mail.

Mullin has allegedly been using the government jet to head home to Oklahoma. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Three sources told the Mail he has floated making her a Special Government Employee, a part-time consultant or temporary employee who can work for up to 130 days a year, at an hourly rate of $65 to $70.

Another insider familiar with the conversations about the secretary’s wife told the newspaper, “He pitches the idea on the regular. While Mullin is busy trying to recruit his wife to DHS, ICE facilities are being overrun by leftist mobs, enraging the base ahead of midterms.”

She currently works for the America First Policy Institute as chair of rural policy, but the non-profit says, “Christie will be the first to tell you her proudest accomplishment and biggest joy is her family: her husband, Markwayne, and six loving children.”

Mullin was appointed in March. KENT NISHIMURA/Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

The newspaper also cited multiple department insiders who allege that he uses a $70 million government-owned Gulfstream G700 jet passed down from Noem to fly home to Oklahoma.

Despite being a key member of Donald Trump’s Cabinet, the insiders claim that Mullin has been known to head back to the Sooner State on Thursdays and doesn’t return to Washington, D.C., until Monday evenings.

One said, “Mullin seems to think DHS requires less work than a senator, and it shows. Meanwhile, ICE has no direction.”

Mullin wants to get his wife into DHS, according to insiders. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The Mail also reported, citing flight logs, that Mullin flew to Tulsa just hours after a shooter attacked the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April.

It claims the logs show he took off shortly after the press briefing that night, where Mullin stood behind Trump and then praised the president and first lady Melania Trump’s composure during the shooting.

DHS did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The leak comes after his predecessor, Noem, nicknamed ICE Barbie for her penchant for law enforcement cosplay, came under fire last year for buying a pair of jets for $172 million, according to documents obtained by The New York Times.

Kristi Noem has been dubbed “ICE Barbie” for her love of cosplaying in various uniformed roles. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Getty Images

Images later obtained by PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s sister Substack, showed a Boeing 737 Max 8 decked out with a double bedroom finished with dark wood paneling and green-tinted lamps.

During her tenure, her rumored lover, Corey Lewandowski, was a special government employee at the agency, earning the tongue-in-cheek nickname of “under secretary.”